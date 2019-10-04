Eqis Capital Management Increased By $1.76 Million Its Target (TGT) Position; Netease – American Depositary Shares Each R (NTES) SI Decreased By 22.54%

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 358.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc acquired 20,446 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 26,148 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 5,702 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 3.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY

Netease Inc – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:NTES) had a decrease of 22.54% in short interest. NTES’s SI was 795,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 22.54% from 1.03M shares previously. With 690,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Netease Inc – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:NTES)’s short sellers to cover NTES’s short positions. The SI to Netease Inc – American Depositary Shares Each R’s float is 0.61%. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $262.97. About 617,865 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) stake by 8,015 shares to 7,299 valued at $331,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,962 shares and now owns 2,089 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 6.19% above currents $106.62 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $10300 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. Barclays Capital upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, April 29. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target.

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 16.31% above currents $262.97 stock price. NetEase had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the shares of NTES in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.