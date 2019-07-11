Eqis Capital Management Holds Stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Scholtz & Company Upped Stake by $377,559 as Share Price Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 192.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 10,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,314 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 387,672 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares to 15,913 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,150 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 743,649 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested 3.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bennicas And Associates stated it has 41,994 shares. Private Cap Advisors reported 4,003 shares. 107,701 were reported by Df Dent Incorporated. Jensen Inv Management invested 6.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.08M shares. Albion Group Inc Ut reported 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Lc has 7.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,970 shares. Beech Hill Advsr has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marathon Mngmt invested in 1.48% or 28,142 shares. 9,922 were reported by Pure Advsr Inc. Moreover, Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Financial has 17,984 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9,888 shares to 9,624 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,411 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

