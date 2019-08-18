Eqis Capital Management Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) Has Decreased by $603,104; Washington Fed (WAFD) Shareholder Btim Raised Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 342,220 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 22,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 336,029 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, up from 313,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 573,463 shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 136,788 shares to 233,437 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 7,863 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 0.05% or 2,855 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 6.97M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 46,680 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd reported 25,903 shares stake. Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,725 shares. 145,053 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 34,926 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 12,430 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 268,590 shares in its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association has 12,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 34,375 shares to 227,926 shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,899 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).