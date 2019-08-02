Eqis Capital Management Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Position by $6.52 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 5.47 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69M, down from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 152,319 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 8,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164.26. About 86,385 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. 1,038 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 505,201 shares to 393,449 shares, valued at $31.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,078 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Old National Bancorp In has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 93,417 shares. Hahn Ltd Liability Company has 199,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 202,605 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 14,048 shares. American Century Companies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 3,532 were reported by Chilton Cap Lc. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 23,331 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc stated it has 101,920 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. 6,900 are owned by Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 11 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Argyle Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,607 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1.58M shares. Strs Ohio reported 23,168 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 534,652 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $96.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 235,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 22,208 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 159,610 were reported by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Stanley has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 15,229 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 23,669 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Communication Inc has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Webster National Bank N A holds 200 shares. Seven Post Office Ltd Partnership owns 9,600 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.02% or 48,217 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd reported 3,473 shares stake. Linscomb Williams accumulated 0.13% or 25,869 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr invested in 0.53% or 66,690 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 504,641 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.