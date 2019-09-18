Eqis Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted by $466,693 as Stock Value Rose; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Value Declined, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $8.68 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 445.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 620,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 759,162 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79 million, up from 139,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 19.76 million shares traded or 77.90% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,542 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, up from 45,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.95% or 123,765 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0.89% or 15,718 shares in its portfolio. 10 stated it has 4,236 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 2.27% or 36,695 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 711,181 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford Co has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Country Tru State Bank stated it has 471,691 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. 14,658 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation owns 418,405 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs Inc owns 31,022 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moody State Bank Division accumulated 363,122 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Llc holds 62,003 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 45,029 shares stake. Investec Asset Management holds 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 648,507 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd accumulated 71,770 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,740 shares to 127,301 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 787,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

