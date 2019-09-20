Eqis Capital Management Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Holds Holding in Disney (DIS)

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,542 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, up from 45,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saybrook Nc holds 7,400 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Company holds 6,728 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Osterweis invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc stated it has 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability holds 2.01% or 61,331 shares. 8.02 million are owned by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Filament Lc holds 4,701 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Country Bank has 3.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc stated it has 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 4.39 million shares or 7.35% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 6.03M shares. Centurylink Mgmt invested in 0.83% or 15,242 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 173,468 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2,467 shares to 3,891 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,660 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com reported 5,278 shares stake. 9,603 are held by Miles Cap Incorporated. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 4,847 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20.24 million shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 1.51% stake. Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Llc has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 29,349 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co reported 1.02% stake. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.70M shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.96% or 1.70 million shares. Fort Lp accumulated 12,477 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns reported 5.16% stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 88,726 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 3.6% or 55,381 shares. Anderson Hoagland & reported 21,300 shares.