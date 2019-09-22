Eqis Capital Management Has Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (EVGN) Shorts Decreased By 27.34%

Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN) had a decrease of 27.34% in short interest. EVGN’s SI was 27,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.34% from 38,400 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s short sellers to cover EVGN’s short positions. It closed at $1.66 lastly. It is down 51.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EVGN News: 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 29/05/2018 – BASF & EVOGENE REPORT MULTIYEAR PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL I; 01/05/2018 – Biomica, Evogene’s Newly Established Subsidiary, Announces Therapeutic Areas of Focus; 01/04/2018 Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – BASF and Evogene announce multiyear collaboration for the development of novel insecticides; 29/05/2018 – Evogene 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 29/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 148.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc acquired 2,456 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 4,111 shares with $1.04 million value, up from 1,655 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $42.44 million. It operates through two divisions, Evogene and Evofuel. It currently has negative earnings. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.07% above currents $253.55 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $29000 target. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.