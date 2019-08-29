Eqis Capital Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.50 Million; Stock Price Rose; V3 Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $30.98 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 217,899 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 20,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 07/03/2018 – EU tells tech firms it wants to tax profit, not revenue; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university tussled with academic at heart of Facebook scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,235 shares. Bamco owns 93,116 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Haverford, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,318 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 103,587 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,210 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,419 shares. New York-based Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 2.65% or 107.95M shares in its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital owns 11,266 shares. Guardian Capital Lp reported 13,819 shares stake. Moreover, Lafayette has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cambridge Communications accumulated 117,421 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 18,668 shares to 5,573 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,718 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.