Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding; Bristow Group (BRS) Sentiment Is 0.38

Bristow Group Inc (BRS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 28 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 73 sold and reduced their holdings in Bristow Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 30.37 million shares, down from 40.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bristow Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 43 Reduced: 30 Increased: 16 New Position: 12.

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 75.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 16,867 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 5,411 shares with $259,000 value, down from 22,278 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 1.97M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M

Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristow Group Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 7.04 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in the company for 250,619 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 200 shares.

It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry in Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe Caspian. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s helicopters are used principally to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers helicopter flight training services to commercial pilots and flight instructors, as well as military training services through its Bristow Academy.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 3,579 shares to 7,135 valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 38,038 shares and now owns 120,528 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VPU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability reported 23,066 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 90,861 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Communication Of Vermont holds 185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,343 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.02M shares. Atria Llc invested in 0.04% or 21,623 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 12,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% or 11,209 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,640 shares. Choate Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,848 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.09% or 66,700 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23.46M shares. Annex Advisory Ltd has invested 0.49% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Scotia invested in 14,865 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -1.21% below currents $47.07 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum.

