Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Oneok New (OKE) as Shares Rose; As Investar Holdin (ISTR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Its Stake

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Investar Holdin (ISTR) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 17,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 240,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 257,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Investar Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 12,575 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 8.43% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 19,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, down from 31,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 977,998 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 118,989 shares to 156,143 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 85,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap Gru Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 29,981 were reported by Panagora Asset. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 0.06% or 3,103 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 0.15% or 46,276 shares. Yorktown And Research Incorporated stated it has 0.23% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 3,858 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates. Archford Capital Strategies Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,625 shares. 499 were reported by Kistler. 63,500 are held by Andra Ap. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 201,975 shares. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 1.79% or 1.33 million shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 597 shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc reported 154,150 shares stake. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). West Oak Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 80 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19M for 24.25 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investar declares $0.0551 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cyber Criminals Cash in on Millions With Formjacking, Posing a Serious Threat to Businesses and Consumers – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Investar Holding (ISTR) Declares $0.0551 Quarterly Dividend, 0.9% Yield; Board Approves Additional 300K Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Investar Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ISTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 20,081 shares to 140,880 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 16,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.61M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.