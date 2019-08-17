Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.32 Million; As Owens Ill (OI) Share Price Declined, Holder Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Stake by $473,778

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 22,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,421 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 69,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 1.91 million shares traded or 40.64% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S also bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

