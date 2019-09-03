Eqis Capital Management Has Raised Its Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Holding by $538,122; Share Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Boosted Its Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 1,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, up from 17,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1792. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 67,273 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 53,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 101,234 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,567 shares to 3,868 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,173 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16,770 shares to 153,837 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 587,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,842 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).