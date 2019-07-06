Eqis Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $520,256 as Shares Rose; Psagot Investment House LTD Maintains Stake in Kla (KLAC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 861.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 1,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 794,629 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,207 shares to 33,045 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,105 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Limited Company invested in 26,384 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora stated it has 36,220 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Ltd reported 10,689 shares. Private Ocean Lc, a California-based fund reported 636 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.23M shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.64% or 20,902 shares. 195,010 are held by Natixis L P. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Street Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 16.59M shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 6,920 were reported by Lvm Capital Management Mi. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak owns 2,389 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 7 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 3,322 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 93,678 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $51.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet(Googl) by 870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,876 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

