Eqis Capital Management Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake By $1.77 Million; Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Berkley W R (WRB) Position By $599,300

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 78.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 21,307 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 5,732 shares with $481,000 value, down from 27,039 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $144.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.42M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike

Utah Retirement Systems increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 51.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 9,220 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 27,134 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 17,914 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 400,042 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 311 shares to 2,103 valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VAW) stake by 2,560 shares and now owns 21,332 shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was raised too.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nike Stock Hits an All-Time High – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Now An Absurd $150 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Investment Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 5,350 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 279,949 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 63,000 shares. 205,268 were reported by Bath Savings Company. Bluestein R H And holds 3,436 shares. Personal Capital has 467,874 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 123,136 shares. Diversified Trust reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 8.05 million shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 747,400 shares. Allstate holds 0.18% or 117,315 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 16 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.41’s average target is 10.94% above currents $92.31 stock price. Nike had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $9800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Pivotal Research. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Friday, August 23 report. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 25. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 16,106 shares to 439,841 valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 2,471 shares and now owns 105,758 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.