Eqis Capital Management Has Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $593,036; Shares Rose; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Cut Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $31.58 Million as Share Price Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 8,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13,539 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 21,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.47. About 3.17M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 584,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.59 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 519,983 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,489 shares to 147,405 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95 million for 34.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.