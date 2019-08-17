Eqis Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Stryker (SYK) by $868,573; Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined While Exane Derivatives Has Increased Its Stake

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 296.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 12,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 16,324 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 4,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75 million shares traded or 154.20% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 16,497 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 12,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 1.24M shares traded or 19.67% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.40M are held by State Street. First Manhattan holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 141,232 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 117,124 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,045 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.27% or 160,133 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Farmers Tru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,570 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 5,481 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.17% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 14,648 shares. Srb Corporation accumulated 3,869 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,870 are held by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 89,880 shares to 26,933 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 45,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,334 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P.P.G.Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 7,168 shares to 1 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA).