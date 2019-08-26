Eqis Capital Management Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Fidelity National Information Services Commo (FIS) Shorts Increased By 0.88%

Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. FIS’s SI was 33.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 33.13 million shares previously. With 3.15 million avg volume, 11 days are for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS)’s short sellers to cover FIS’s short positions. The SI to Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo’s float is 10.41%. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.62M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 19.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc acquired 2,719 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 16,440 shares with $2.12M value, up from 13,721 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $106.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.48 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc reported 3.08M shares stake. National Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) invested in 5.64% or 92,000 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited owns 342,146 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co holds 2.39% or 739,989 shares. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 20,486 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,494 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Amer Ins Communications Tx reported 132,053 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 206,698 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 30,962 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company owns 13,249 shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yhb Investment stated it has 1.81% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 11,503 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank. Advent Intll Ma stated it has 188,000 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 26.13% above currents $123.42 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IYW) stake by 11,262 shares to 20,646 valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 7,681 shares and now owns 5,718 shares. Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) was reduced too.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.49 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 58.64 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR also bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, March 21.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is 0.48% above currents $134.47 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FIS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd owns 2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 269,658 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 70,946 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 8,507 were accumulated by Burney. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tower Lc (Trc) invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Axa holds 0.3% or 671,165 shares. Ima Wealth has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Finance Management Of San Francisco Lc has 53,728 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 203,265 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 2,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lincoln National reported 3,074 shares. 27,353 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Haverford Tru accumulated 3,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 39,707 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 4,797 shares.