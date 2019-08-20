Eqis Capital Management Has Increased Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake By $313,146; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (AUPH) Sellers Decreased By 5.49% Their Shorts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. AUPH’s SI was 6.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 6.92M shares previously. With 483,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s short sellers to cover AUPH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 335,283 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 42.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc acquired 3,866 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 13,068 shares with $1.06M value, up from 9,202 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.27M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q1 Loss – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has $24 highest and $11 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 156.73% above currents $5.94 stock price. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $544.60 million. The firm is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It currently has negative earnings. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 10,738 shares to 8,777 valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,962 shares and now owns 2,880 shares. Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C has 4,513 shares. First Merchants accumulated 26,460 shares. 35,115 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment Mgmt. Westpac has 244,142 shares. Centurylink Mngmt has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Interest Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 206,463 shares. Cumberland Prtn reported 1.85% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 189,267 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 91,963 shares. Madison Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.53% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Da Davidson And Communications invested in 26,157 shares. Assets Management Lc reported 71,515 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Captrust Fincl holds 0.12% or 37,439 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -1.22% below currents $87.87 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.