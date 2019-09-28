Eqis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $313,752 as Valuation Declined; Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose While Nuance Investments Trimmed by $15.82 Million Its Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 4,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 21,388 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 16,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 322,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.86M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 8,369 shares to 245,855 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 232,087 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $83.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 289,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).