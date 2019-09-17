Eqis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $466,693; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Baupost Group Has Increased Holding by $39.78 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,542 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, up from 45,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $220.13. About 11.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 397,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.17M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $103.67. About 334,382 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Miles owns 0.18% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,143 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 130,000 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 9,958 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 14,700 shares. The New York-based P2 Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 11.89% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 39,740 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions owns 2,836 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 9,670 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Com has 50,176 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 1.91M shares to 8.68M shares, valued at $578.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,423 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 239,753 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors reported 275,937 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Company has 174,143 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Co has invested 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Amer Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 68,145 shares or 6% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 19.42M shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 1.41% or 562,280 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Company has invested 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 49,053 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields & Ltd Com reported 1.58% stake. Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 2.74% or 135,803 shares. 128,757 are held by First Citizens Natl Bank Trust. Blackhill Cap owns 68,457 shares.