Eqis Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined; Lesa Sroufe & Co Cut Its Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) Holding by $441,975; Stock Value Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 29,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 195,538 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 225,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 9.51 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/03/2018 – Petrobras Says It Would Have Had 2017 Net Profit of BRL7.1B Without One-Time Expenses; 10/04/2018 – Petrobras Upbeat on Fixing Deep-Water Deal With Temer’s New Team; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7072 FROM BRL1.7115; 29/05/2018 – Brazil labor court declares Petrobras workers strike illegal; 28/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT WILL TRY TO UNDO COURT DECISION BLOCKING INCLUSION OF TOP OIL BLOCKS IN THURSDAY AUCTION BUT SEES SUCCESS BEFORE TOMORROW AS UNLIKELY; 23/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8475 FROM BRL1.8565; 08/03/2018 – PETROBRAS STARTS BINDING PHASE OF POGBV SALE; 20/03/2018 – PETROBRAS: OTHER FERTILIZER UNITS ARE IN BINDING OFFER STAGE; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO DENIES INTENTION TO RESIGN: PETROBRAS; 18/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Leading global oil traders bid for Petrobras Africa

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 22,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 6,606 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 29,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.39. About 242,414 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 47,712 shares to 73,492 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 38,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).