Eqis Capital Management Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Raised By $2.40 Million Its Conocophillips (COP) Position

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 87.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 36,406 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 77,845 shares with $5.20M value, up from 41,439 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $58.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 4.73 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 54.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 58,686 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 48,795 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 107,481 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $220.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) stake by 54,330 shares to 90,873 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 4,087 shares and now owns 20,892 shares. Ishares Tr (CMBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 450,258 are owned by Raymond James Na. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,150 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 479,718 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 496,799 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 34,332 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 15,302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 168,268 are owned by Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.50M shares. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 248,400 shares. Moreover, Regent Investment Mngmt Llc has 1.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Savings Bank And Of Newtown has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,128 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc holds 1.54% or 176,024 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated has 48,795 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.26M shares. Ballentine Lc has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And invested 1.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 3,478 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.07% or 57,000 shares. 233,000 are owned by Catalyst Cap Lc. Michigan-based Provident Investment Management has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 39,201 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 10.93 million were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Westwood Holdg Group reported 1.05M shares stake. State Bank Of Hawaii owns 37,490 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,537 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lpl Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 267,911 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 85,006 shares.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 75,404 shares to 893,333 valued at $90.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 293,114 shares and now owns 233,172 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.