Eqis Capital Management Cut Waters (WAT) Stake By $421,830; HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (HDSLF) Shorts Increased By 300%

HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDSLF) had an increase of 300% in short interest. HDSLF’s SI was 800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 200 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 0 days are for HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDSLF)’s short sellers to cover HDSLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.00% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.027. About 2,051 shares traded. HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDSLF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 48.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 1,962 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 2,089 shares with $450,000 value, down from 4,051 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $15.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $229.05. About 238,619 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.88 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 20,446 shares to 26,148 valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 23,982 shares and now owns 43,334 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 2,399 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Principal Grp reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cleararc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Veritable LP has 2,179 shares. Champlain Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 891,965 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 13,325 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 0.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 9,101 shares. 41,105 are held by American And Mngmt. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.15 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -5.55% below currents $229.05 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. develops and sells information and communication management systems for health inspection departments of federal, provincial, state, and municipal governments in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.85 million. The Company’s products include HealthSpace Cloud, a customizable cloud portal for managing applications, licenses, permits, and other data; HealthSpace Touch that enables public health agencies to conduct paperless field inspections from any place and at any time; HealthSpace Data that provides environmental health reporting, analytics and monitoring platform; and VIA Marketplace, a Web based UI and REST API for transmitting and retrieving data written to the Ethereum blockchain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as HealthSpace Informatics LTD.