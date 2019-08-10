Eqis Capital Management Cut Luminex Del (LMNX) Position by $588,087; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $6.13 Million

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 397.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 142,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 178,454 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 35,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 25,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 31,810 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 57,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 123,735 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 110,204 shares to 156,273 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,752 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust owns 78,693 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 437,832 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kistler has 3,547 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corp owns 14,612 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 14,751 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.85M shares. Montgomery Inv holds 0.38% or 19,666 shares in its portfolio. Skba Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 283,450 shares. America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 248,136 shares. Washington Capital owns 1.45% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,320 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 9,821 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Llc holds 66,906 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 22,969 shares to 5,312 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,172 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).