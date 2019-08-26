Eqis Capital Management Cut Its Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Position as Shares Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) as Valuation Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 20,739 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 27,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 55,387 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, down from 83,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.25% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM FORMER PRESIDENT SAUM NOURSALEHI NAMED TZERO CEO; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – ELIO INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NEW INVESTMENT BY CO TO FUND CAPEX AND REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT AND ACCOUNTS PAYABLE; 06/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) on Behalf of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $3.72; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/tOx2u1FeWm Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GDz8mM; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,644 shares to 39,426 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (LTPZ).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity.

