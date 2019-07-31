Eqis Capital Management Cut Its Irobot (IRBT) Holding by $1.16 Million; Cme Group (CME) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 9,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,624 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 19,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.16. About 370,792 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $194.54. About 903,433 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.80M for 28.04 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 46,330 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0% or 25 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 21,848 shares stake. 472,480 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Scout Invs reported 41,483 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 7,053 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt reported 38,875 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 2,800 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 365,855 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Com accumulated 113,289 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Co invested in 0.2% or 3,407 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 40,653 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,405 shares to 95,185 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 82,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. Weinstein Glen Daniel had sold 1,995 shares worth $211,540. $2.11M worth of stock was sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J on Thursday, April 4.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares to 14,248 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,203 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 14,942 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4,156 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.17% or 5,372 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 29,346 shares stake. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Lc reported 2,460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 44,180 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. 364 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Camarda Finance Advisors Limited reported 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bank owns 1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 510,954 shares. Calamos Limited Company invested in 36,824 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.01% stake. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 97,422 shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers Limited Company invested in 150,775 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 121,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings.