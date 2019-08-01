Eqis Capital Management Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $528,105; As Lear (LEA) Valuation Declined, Spitfire Capital Cut Stake by $931,500

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 26,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 21,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 548,755 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 27,977 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 1,160 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 65,430 shares. 21 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. 9,292 are owned by Jane Street Lc. Parkside Savings Bank And accumulated 5 shares. Parametric Associate accumulated 350,148 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 2,066 shares. Lsv Asset owns 2.34 million shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 6,465 shares. Bailard owns 23,837 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 521 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 12,326 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Auto suppliers take more pessimistic view of China vehicle production – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.54 million for 8.04 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 6.58 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 170,968 shares. 10,110 are owned by American Registered Inv Advisor Inc. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Murphy Mgmt accumulated 20,614 shares. Kiltearn Prtn Llp has 1.18 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 16,756 shares. 2,012 were reported by Palladium Ptnrs Limited Co. Strs Ohio owns 772,674 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation reported 76,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Capital Fund has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 2,035 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 2,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.