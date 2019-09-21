Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.47 N/A 0.21 18.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.99 N/A 2.00 16.15

Demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Viper Energy Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s average target price is $41.38, while its potential upside is 38.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares and 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 10 of the 11 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.