Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Both Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.23 N/A 0.21 18.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 54.95 N/A 0.62 34.76

In table 1 we can see Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brigham Minerals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while Brigham Minerals Inc. has 7.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 11 of the 10 factors.