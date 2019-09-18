Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Both Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.23
|N/A
|0.21
|18.00
|Brigham Minerals Inc.
|21
|54.95
|N/A
|0.62
|34.76
In table 1 we can see Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brigham Minerals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Brigham Minerals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brigham Minerals Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|5.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.09%
|-7.8%
|-12.91%
|-18.37%
|-17.83%
|-13.52%
|Brigham Minerals Inc.
|-1.33%
|-1.11%
|5.41%
|0%
|0%
|7.68%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while Brigham Minerals Inc. has 7.68% stronger performance.
Summary
Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 11 of the 10 factors.
