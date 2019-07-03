Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.51 N/A 0.24 17.80 Altus Midstream Company 6 12.93 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Altus Midstream Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Altus Midstream Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

Altus Midstream Company on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 78.57% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Altus Midstream Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Altus Midstream Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28% Altus Midstream Company 2.75% -10.43% -34.42% -45.64% -46.2% -32.21%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Altus Midstream Company.

Summary

Altus Midstream Company beats on 4 of the 7 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.