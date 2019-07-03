Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.51
|N/A
|0.24
|17.80
|Altus Midstream Company
|6
|12.93
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Altus Midstream Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altus Midstream Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Altus Midstream Company.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Altus Midstream Company
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Altus Midstream Company on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 78.57% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Altus Midstream Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Altus Midstream Company shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|6.78%
|-7.15%
|-3.19%
|1.02%
|-14.57%
|-2.28%
|Altus Midstream Company
|2.75%
|-10.43%
|-34.42%
|-45.64%
|-46.2%
|-32.21%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Altus Midstream Company.
Summary
Altus Midstream Company beats on 4 of the 7 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.
