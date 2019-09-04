Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Is At $3.55 Formed Wedge; Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) formed wedge down with $3.34 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.55 share price. Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) has $97.11M valuation. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 105 shares traded. Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) has declined 17.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.83% the S&P500.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 83 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 49 cut down and sold holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 23.94 million shares, up from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Shenandoah Telecommunications Co in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for 975,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 294,000 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,900 shares.

Analysts await Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SHEN’s profit will be $15.95 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 27.57 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.