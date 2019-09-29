Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Comparison side by side

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 0.00 21.11M 0.21 18.00 Talos Energy Inc. 21 0.00 19.82M 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Talos Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Talos Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 579,038,319.12% 0% 0% Talos Energy Inc. 93,978,188.72% 16.4% 5.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.