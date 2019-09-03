Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.27 N/A 0.21 18.00 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.35 N/A 0.46 4.12

Demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and SandRidge Permian Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epsilon Energy Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is presently more expensive than SandRidge Permian Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Epsilon Energy Ltd. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.