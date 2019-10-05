Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 0.00 21.11M 0.21 18.00 Roan Resources Inc. 1 0.00 34.51M -1.54 0.00

Demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Roan Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 571,854,259.79% 0% 0% Roan Resources Inc. 2,565,036,420.40% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Roan Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. was less bearish than Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.