Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) Comparison side by side

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.62 N/A 0.24 17.80 Parsley Energy Inc. 19 3.11 N/A 0.95 21.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Parsley Energy Inc. Parsley Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsley Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Parsley Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70

On the other hand, Parsley Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 57.87% and its consensus target price is $28.89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares and 96.2% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28% Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.