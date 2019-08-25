Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Epsilon Energy Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|17.57%
|24.42%
|25.38%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|N/A
|4
|18.00
|Industry Average
|347.76M
|1.98B
|15.47
Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.27
|2.00
|2.91
|2.68
The potential upside of the rivals is 87.02%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.09%
|-7.8%
|-12.91%
|-18.37%
|-17.83%
|-13.52%
|Industry Average
|3.67%
|6.31%
|7.73%
|16.66%
|45.55%
|25.63%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.
Dividends
Epsilon Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals beat Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.
