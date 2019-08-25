Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Epsilon Energy Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. N/A 4 18.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The potential upside of the rivals is 87.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals beat Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.