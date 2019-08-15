Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. N/A 4 18.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s competitors beat Epsilon Energy Ltd.