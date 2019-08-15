Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|17.57%
|24.42%
|25.38%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|N/A
|4
|18.00
|Industry Average
|347.76M
|1.98B
|15.47
Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.27
|2.13
|3.45
|2.67
As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.29%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.09%
|-7.8%
|-12.91%
|-18.37%
|-17.83%
|-13.52%
|Industry Average
|3.67%
|6.31%
|7.73%
|16.66%
|45.55%
|25.63%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Dividends
Epsilon Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s competitors beat Epsilon Energy Ltd.
