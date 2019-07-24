Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.46 N/A 0.24 17.80 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.98 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s potential upside is 29.79% and its consensus target price is $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Falcon Minerals Corporation

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.