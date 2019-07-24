Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.46
|N/A
|0.24
|17.80
|Falcon Minerals Corporation
|8
|6.98
|N/A
|-4.36
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Falcon Minerals Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Falcon Minerals Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s potential upside is 29.79% and its consensus target price is $10.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|6.78%
|-7.15%
|-3.19%
|1.02%
|-14.57%
|-2.28%
|Falcon Minerals Corporation
|-0.12%
|-9.15%
|11.51%
|-9.56%
|-15.65%
|-4.24%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Falcon Minerals Corporation
Summary
Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
