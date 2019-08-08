Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Contrasting side by side

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.39 N/A 0.21 18.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.37 N/A 0.24 28.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Comstock Resources Inc. Comstock Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy Ltd. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Comstock Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -13.52% weaker performance while Comstock Resources Inc. has 50.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.