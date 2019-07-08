Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Comparing side by side

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.76
|N/A
|0.24
|17.80
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|1
|3.99
|N/A
|0.24
|5.74
Demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust seems to has compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|0.00%
|44.1%
|44.1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares and 0.5% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|6.78%
|-7.15%
|-3.19%
|1.02%
|-14.57%
|-2.28%
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|-19.3%
|-2.25%
|-13.25%
|-15.37%
|-18.35%
|25.05%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 4 of the 7 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.