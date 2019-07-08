Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Comparing side by side

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.76 N/A 0.24 17.80 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.99 N/A 0.24 5.74

Demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust seems to has compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 44.1% 44.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares and 0.5% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust -19.3% -2.25% -13.25% -15.37% -18.35% 25.05%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 4 of the 7 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.