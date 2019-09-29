EPS for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Expected At $0.03; Riverhead Capital Management Cut Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 48.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 82,688 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 89,067 shares with $2.79 million value, down from 171,755 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $3.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.52 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30. They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter's $0.01 EPS. ZNGA's profit would be $28.25M giving it 48.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Zynga Inc.'s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 18.89M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.10 million for 7.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2300 lowest target. $34’s average target is 28.30% above currents $26.5 stock price. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Monday, August 5. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $2700 target.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Shares of PBF Energy Tank on Oil Price Spike – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum’s Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ALDR, OSTK, PBF, SEMG and STOK among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Zynga Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stephens names Zynga as best idea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zynga Is Doing The Right Thing – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Mobile Gaming Stock is a Sleeping Giant – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga’s Bookings Could See Strong Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

