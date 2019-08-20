EPS for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Expected At $0.19; Athene USA (AMH) Sentiment Is 0.97

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. ZUMZ’s profit would be $4.89 million giving it 31.42 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Zumiez Inc.’s analysts see 533.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 217,501 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US

Athene USA Corp (AMH) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 97 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 100 sold and decreased equity positions in Athene USA Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 246.41 million shares, up from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Athene USA Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 84 Increased: 67 New Position: 30.

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc has $27 highest and $26 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 10.97% above currents $23.88 stock price. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 257,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.02% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 26 shares. 2,838 were reported by Kbc Nv. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0.01% or 164,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 537 shares. Spark Management Ltd owns 162,200 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 475,927 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 69,409 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 53,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,113 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). State Street Corporation holds 643,300 shares. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Lc stated it has 39,169 shares.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $614.69 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.58 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home rental properties in the United States. It has a 106.01 P/E ratio.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 14.55% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent for 15.79 million shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 370,755 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc has 4.39% invested in the company for 789,000 shares. The Florida-based Real Estate Management Services Llc has invested 3.15% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.28 million shares.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 713,992 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M