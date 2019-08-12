EPS for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Expected At $-0.08; Institute For Wealth Management Lifted By $643,932 Its Tesla (TSLA) Position

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 461.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,308 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 2,808 shares with $786,000 value, up from 500 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $41.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $232.26. About 1.29M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Instinet’s Shah Says Tesla Has Tremendous Momentum in Electric Vehicles (Video); 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 11/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Sources Say Tesla Model Y Production Will Start November 2019; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and products; 02/04/2018 – Tesla, Uber Deaths Raise Questions About the Perils of Partly Autonomous Driving–Update; 16/05/2018 – KDR:OFFTAKE PACT WITH TESLA; 02/05/2018 – Thrive Energy Lights and Avi-on Labs Bluetooth® Controls Drive Lighting for New Tesla Factory; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN RESOURCES LTD KDR.AX – OTHER COMMERCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL; 20/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla crashes shouldn’t be front-page news because there are more human-driven fatalities. That’s not an accurate comparison. Via @JMBooyah:; 21/05/2018 – “Substantial gains from lower labour content, as well as capital and material use efficiencies, should allow Tesla to comfortably achieve a margin above 25% throughout the product cycle,” the firm’s analyst writes

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $-0.08 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Zscaler, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 387,076 shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type II Certification; 02/05/2018 – Zscaler Announces Departure of COO; Provides Date for 3Q Earnings Release; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 06/05/2018 – DJ ZSCALER INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZS); 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 21/03/2018 Dropbox raises IPO price range by $2 on strong demand; 02/05/2018 – ZSCALER COO WILLIAM WELCH TO LEAVE CO. MAY 14; 10/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : BAIRD STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $34 TARGET PRICE

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.53 billion. The firm develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

Among 7 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Zscaler has $10000 highest and $55 lowest target. $72’s average target is -14.04% below currents $83.76 stock price. Zscaler had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) on Friday, March 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse.

