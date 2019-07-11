EPS for Zovio (ZVO) Expected At $0.14; MEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES O (MECVF) SI Decreased By 2.05%

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report $0.14 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 73.58% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ZVO’s profit would be $4.16 million giving it 6.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Zovio Inc’s analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 83,077 shares traded. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC O (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had a decrease of 2.05% in short interest. MECVF’s SI was 14,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.05% from 14,600 shares previously. It closed at $5.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $108.51 million. The firm provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners. It currently has negative earnings. Zovio Inc, through its subsidiary, TutorMe.com, Inc., offers online tutoring to academic institutions.

More notable recent Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fullstack Academy announces a partnership with University of North Florida – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Zovio Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZVO) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zovio Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVO) f/k/a Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE: BPI) and Encourages Zovio Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bridgepoint Education (ZVO) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.