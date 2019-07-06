EPS for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Expected At $-0.06; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Lennar (LEN)

Analysts expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.25. About 470,112 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) has declined 85.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.43% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lennar had 18 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Overweight” rating. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, January 10. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, January 7. See Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: CFRA Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $55.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64 New Target: $57 Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50 New Target: $57 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,962 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 45,798 shares stake. 60,706 are held by Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc stated it has 0.86% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 172,263 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 74 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Envestnet Asset reported 181,012 shares stake. Brinker Capital accumulated 19,126 shares. Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 132,835 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 600,267 were reported by Nomura. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.24 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Say Homebuilder Environment Still Looks Good For Lennar – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennar: The Hope Train Derailed – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR