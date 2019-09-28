EPS for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Expected At $1.09; Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $1.09 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.81% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. ZION’s profit would be $192.89M giving it 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s analysts see 10.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 18 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 decreased and sold their stock positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.04 million shares, up from 4.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorp has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 15.42% above currents $44.36 stock price. Zions Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brant Point Mgmt Limited Com reported 50,307 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Com (Wy) holds 0.01% or 235 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Twin Cap Mngmt Inc holds 26,060 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 80,608 shares. Next Fin Gp Incorporated invested in 493 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 290,401 shares in its portfolio. Allstate reported 55,953 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Da Davidson Co reported 6,560 shares stake. 11,860 were reported by C M Bidwell & Ltd. Cambridge Rech Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 26,734 shares. Westwood Gp Inc holds 576,389 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 31,836 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt L P invested in 0.13% or 63,445 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund for 1.56 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.32 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Firm Inc. has 0.59% invested in the company for 111,529 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 143,225 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc. The company has market cap of $244.04 million. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 22,109 shares traded. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

