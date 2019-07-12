EPS for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Expected At $-0.42; Standard and Poors Global (SPGI) Shorts Up By 70.67%

Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) had an increase of 70.67% in short interest. SPGI’s SI was 5.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 70.67% from 2.93M shares previously. With 1.48M avg volume, 3 days are for Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s short sellers to cover SPGI’s short positions. The SI to Standard and Poors Global Inc’s float is 2.02%. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $238.44. About 703,083 shares traded. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 6.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 10/04/2018 – Trucost Expands Environmental Analysis of Japan’s Listed Companies in Response to Growing Demand; 14/03/2018 – Kagan Releases Fourth Quarter 2017 U.S. Multichannel Subscriber Report; 25/04/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 23; 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – S&P Global Ratings Upgrades CBRE’s Debt Rating to BBB+; 28/03/2018 – Why S&P Global Rating’s Chan Is Elevating Trade War Risk (Video); 18/04/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 16; 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – PLATTS QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 9% TO $90 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates S&P Global Inc.’s New Notes Baa1; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – RPT-S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 1,300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Zillow Group, Inc.’s analysts see 27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 1.45M shares traded or 44.35% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has declined 29.03% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZG News: 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 12/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP REPORTS PRELIM 1Q REV $299M-$301M, EST. $295.1M; 04/04/2018 – Homes with ‘Heated Floors,’ ‘Steam Showers,’ or ‘Outdoor Kitchens’ Sell for Nearly 30 Percent More than Expected; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Federal Tax Cut Will Inject Nearly $40 Billion into the Housing Market; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.36 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Among 5 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. S&P Global had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $242 target in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11.