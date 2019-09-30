EPS for Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Expected At $-0.28; JIN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (JNDOF) Shorts Lowered By 5.11%

JIN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:JNDOF) had a decrease of 5.11% in short interest. JNDOF’s SI was 72,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.11% from 76,300 shares previously. It closed at $55.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $-0.28 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Zendesk, Inc.’s analysts see -17.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 877,563 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. The Company’s flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with clients on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software.

