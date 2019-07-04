EPS for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Expected At $2.70; Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. See Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr New Target: $46.0000 57

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 46.0000

03/04/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $2.70 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 20.54% from last quarter’s $2.24 EPS. ZBRA’s profit would be $145.74M giving it 20.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS is correct. After having $2.74 EPS previously, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -1.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 276,805 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion

The stock increased 4.83% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T weighs sports net sales to cut debt; Sinclair could bid – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Group’s CompulseOTT Unit Releases New OTT Reporting Platform: “Compulse360″ – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 17.84 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 18,723 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 6.80 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 3,354 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 530,068 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cambridge Invest has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 8,300 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 581,463 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Goodnow Investment Group Inc Lc owns 5.32% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 1.00 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 47,848 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 65,573 shares. 22,345 are owned by Jane Street Limited Liability Corp. 230,597 were reported by Sei Invs.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.74 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.