EPS for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Expected At $2.70; 2 Analysts Covering GSV Capital Corp. (GSVC)

Among 2 analysts covering GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GSV Capital had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Ascendiant. See GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Ascendiant Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $2.70 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 20.54% from last quarter’s $2.24 EPS. ZBRA’s profit would be $145.73M giving it 17.39 P/E if the $2.70 EPS is correct. After having $2.74 EPS previously, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -1.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $187.77. About 422,981 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GSV Capital Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.83 million shares or 1.51% less from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc reported 25,050 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 667,466 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,042 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 151,963 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.05% or 254,830 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 5,000 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Ruggie Capital Group stated it has 0% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Needham Inv Management Ltd holds 1.03% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) or 401,759 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.04% invested in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 129,089 shares. Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Regions holds 50 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 2,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Invest In Pre-IPO Startups – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GSV Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GSV Capital Corp. Provides Update Related To its Annual Report on Form 10-K – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GSV posts Q4 NII, to change to internally managed structure – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GSV Capital Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 60,243 shares traded. GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) has declined 8.68% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 29/03/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018; 20/04/2018 – Liulishuo’s Al English Teacher Sparkles at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MLN TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV Summit; 18/04/2018 – Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP SAYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $130.43 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $226,660 activity. 30,000 GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) shares with value of $193,260 were bought by Klein Mark D.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Zebra Technologies Corporation shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 28,647 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meritage Mngmt holds 2.46% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 115,761 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Street Corp reported 1.32 million shares. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh reported 4,927 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has 1,170 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated invested in 244,959 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 280,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 39,900 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj accumulated 195,279 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).